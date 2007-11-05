Live: The Pipettes @ The Echoplex, 10.25.07



All photos by David Greenwald

"If you haven't noticed yet, we're the prettiest girls you've ever met!" So concluded the Pipettes' deliriously cute set at the Echoplex, and at that point, it would've been impossible not to have noticed. The group (and their spot-on backing band, the Cassettes) played every song from this year's recently reissued We Are the Pipettes (except "A Winter's Sky," unfortunately) plus a smattering of new tracks that more than held their own.

Also: Gwenno (middle) dyed her hair! Who's your favorite? I've always been a Rosay (right) dude but then I found out RiotBecki sings lead on "Tell Me What You Want" so now it's all up in the air. More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]

The Pipettes - "Tell Me What You Want": mp3

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