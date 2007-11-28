New J Dilla: Dillagence

There's been a wealth of J Dilla material since the beloved producer's death, from last year's Donuts to this year's reissue of the awesome Rough Draft. Add Dillagence to the list: The 17-track mixtape showed up on MySpace today and is full of unreleased material Dilla did with Busta Rhymes and features MCs such as Q-Tip - no stranger to Dilla beats - and Talib Kweli. Like everything the man ever touched, it's some hot shit.

J Dilla and Busta Rhymes - Dillagence: mp3 (53 mb)

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