On Tour: The One AM Radio and Maritime



Photo by David Greenwald - (more here)

Done with his West Coast residencies, the One AM Radio is headed back to the bitter cold of the East that informs his songs so fundamentally - "A Ghost on the East Coast," anyone? The tour's in support of Maritime, who I had to miss when they played out here recently, but it should be a hell of a double bill.

11.15.07 | Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11.16.07 | Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

11.17.07 | Tulsa, OK @ Continental

11.18.07 | Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

11.19.07 | Baton Rouge, LA @ Fletcher's House*

11.20.07 | Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11.21.07 | Orlando, FL @ The Social

11.23.07 | Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11.24.07 | Washington, DC @ Rock And Roll Hotel

11.25.07 | Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

11.26.07 | Wallingford, CT @ American Legion

11.27.07 | New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11.28.07 | Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

11.29.07 | Waltham, MA @ Brandeis

12.01.07 | Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

*Not with Maritime.

The One AM Radio - "A Ghost on the East Coast": mp3

The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

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