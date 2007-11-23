Tonight in L.A.: James Haworth

If you can drag yourself out of your post-turkey haze tonight, go to the Troubadour at 7 and catch James Haworth - a jazzy yet rootsy group that draws equally on Jeff Buckley and Ryan Adams. A friend of mine (who's actually helping me on my own record) mans the keys for 'em, so I caught the band jamming at the Coupa Cafe a couple weeks back and they're worth your while. They're on a bill with a bunch of other bands who I've never heard of, but you can take a look here.

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