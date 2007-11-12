Video: Paul Simon - "You Can Call Me Al"

So Jens Lekman covered this one on Saturday, sans chorus, which prompted me to dig up the video. It's still incredibly funny, despite the song itself being mired in typically ridiculous late-period (read: post-Simon & Garfunkel) Simon production. The bits where Simon is mouthing the backing vocals are my favorites, especially once you realize there's really just that one line of totally superfluous vox and then he just sits there while Chevy Chase pretends to hit those gorgeous high notes. Speaking of which, Jens' arguably superior live version? All over Hypem. Post on the show forthcoming.

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