Best of 2007: Concert Photos


All photos by David Greenwald

Of Montreal

I'll let the photos speak for themselves. Click the links to see the original posts.

Les Savy Fav

Fujiya & Miyagi

...And a whole year's worth of my favorite shots after the jump. [Continue reading...]

The National

Grizzly Bear (at the Troubadour; at UCLA)

Quasi

Eric Johnson of the Fruit Bats

The Clipse

Vampire Weekend

Spoon

The Sea and Cake

The Pipettes

Already looking forward to next year's show-going. And maybe getting a real camera. Cheers, 2007.

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Best of 2007: Complete coverage of this year's finest songs and albums. Click below for more.