Best of 2007: Concert Photos
All photos by David Greenwald
Of Montreal
I'll let the photos speak for themselves. Click the links to see the original posts.
Les Savy Fav
Fujiya & Miyagi
...And a whole year's worth of my favorite shots after the jump. [Continue reading...]
Grizzly Bear (at the Troubadour; at UCLA)
Eric Johnson of the Fruit Bats
Already looking forward to next year's show-going. And maybe getting a real camera. Cheers, 2007.
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Best of 2007: Complete coverage of this year's finest songs and albums. Click below for more.