Best of 2007: Top 63 Songs of the Year



Photo by David Greenwald

Like the albums list, this is divided into the ranked, remarkably great stuff and the unranked, still really great stuff. Enjoy the last post of '07, folks - The Rawking will continue refusing to stop bright and early on Monday, January 7. The full list and MP3s galore after the jump! [Continue reading...]

1. UGK ft. Outkast - "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)": mp3

2. LCD Soundsystem - "All My Friends": mp3

3. Spoon - "You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb": mp3

4. St. Vincent - "Marry Me": mp3

5. Radiohead - "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi": mp3

6. Wilco - "On and On and On": mp3

7. Ravens & Chimes - "January": mp3

8. Justice - "The Party": mp3

9. Lucky Soul - "One Kiss Don't Make a Summer": mp3

10. Andrew Bird - "Simple X": mp3

11. Jens Lekman - "Shirin": mp3

12. Animal Collective - "For Reverend Green": mp3

13. Saturday Looks Good To Me - "Make a Plan": mp3

14. Of Montreal - "Suffer for Fashion": mp3 / "Bunny Ain't No Kind of Rider": mp3

15. David Gilmour Girls - "Young Rats": mp3

16. Ryan Adams - "Oh My God, Whatever, Etc."

17. The Acorn - "Antenna": mp3

18. Field Music - "Working To Work": mp3 / "Kingston": mp3

19. The Main Drag - "A Jagged Gorgeous Winter": mp3

20. Lewis & Clarke - "Before It Breaks You": mp3

21. Les Savy Fav - "Raging in the Plague Age": mp3

22. Maritime - "Be Unhappy": mp3

23. New Buffalo - "You've Gone My Friend": mp3

24. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - "Emily Jean Stock": mp3

25. The Everybodyfields - "Aeroplane": mp3

And the rest, in alphabetical order:

The Afternoon Naps - "Postcard": mp3

The Autumn Defense - "This Will Fall Away": mp3

Avril Lavigne - "Girlfriend"

Bill Callahan - "Diamond Dancer": mp3

The Bird and the Bee - "Fucking Boyfriend": mp3

Bright Eyes - "Tourist Trap": mp3

The Broken West - "So It Goes": mp3

Centro-matic - "Atlanta": mp3

The Clientele - "Winter on Victoria Street": mp3

Club 8 - "Whatever You Want": mp3

Dungen - "Familj": mp3

Feist - "1234"

The Good, The Bad and the Queen - "Nature Springs"

Iron & Wine - "Boy with a Coin": mp3

John Vanderslice - "Numbered Lithograph": mp3

Kanye West ft. Dwele - "Flashing Lights"

Laura Veirs - "Don't Lose Yourself"

Liars - "Plaster Casts of Everything": mp3

Loney, Dear - "Saturday Waits": mp3

Marissa Nadler - "Diamond Heart": mp3

Math & Physics Club - "Nothing Really Happened": mp3

Menomena - "Muscle'n Flo": mp3

Midnight Juggernauts - "Twenty Thousand Leagues": mp3

The Narrator - "Surfjew": mp3

The National - "Ada": mp3

Ola Podrida - "Jordanna": mp3

The One AM Radio - "Your Name"

Pants Yell! - "Reject, Reject"

Richard Hawley - "Tonight The Streets Are Ours"

Richmond Fontaine - "The Disappearance of Ray Norton": mp3

The Shins - "Sleeping Lessons": mp3

Sondre Lerche - "Say It All"

Studio - "No Comply": mp3

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists - "Bomb. Repeat. Bomb.": mp3

The Thrills - "Restaurant"

Thurston Moore - "Fri/End": mp3