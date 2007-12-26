Best of 2007: Top 63 Songs of the Year
Photo by David Greenwald
Like the albums list, this is divided into the ranked, remarkably great stuff and the unranked, still really great stuff. Enjoy the last post of '07, folks - The Rawking will continue refusing to stop bright and early on Monday, January 7. The full list and MP3s galore after the jump! [Continue reading...]
1. UGK ft. Outkast - "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)": mp3
2. LCD Soundsystem - "All My Friends": mp3
3. Spoon - "You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb": mp3
4. St. Vincent - "Marry Me": mp3
5. Radiohead - "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi": mp3
6. Wilco - "On and On and On": mp3
7. Ravens & Chimes - "January": mp3
8. Justice - "The Party": mp3
9. Lucky Soul - "One Kiss Don't Make a Summer": mp3
10. Andrew Bird - "Simple X": mp3
11. Jens Lekman - "Shirin": mp3
12. Animal Collective - "For Reverend Green": mp3
13. Saturday Looks Good To Me - "Make a Plan": mp3
14. Of Montreal - "Suffer for Fashion": mp3 / "Bunny Ain't No Kind of Rider": mp3
15. David Gilmour Girls - "Young Rats": mp3
16. Ryan Adams - "Oh My God, Whatever, Etc."
17. The Acorn - "Antenna": mp3
18. Field Music - "Working To Work": mp3 / "Kingston": mp3
19. The Main Drag - "A Jagged Gorgeous Winter": mp3
20. Lewis & Clarke - "Before It Breaks You": mp3
21. Les Savy Fav - "Raging in the Plague Age": mp3
22. Maritime - "Be Unhappy": mp3
23. New Buffalo - "You've Gone My Friend": mp3
24. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - "Emily Jean Stock": mp3
25. The Everybodyfields - "Aeroplane": mp3
And the rest, in alphabetical order:
The Afternoon Naps - "Postcard": mp3
The Autumn Defense - "This Will Fall Away": mp3
Avril Lavigne - "Girlfriend"
Bill Callahan - "Diamond Dancer": mp3
The Bird and the Bee - "Fucking Boyfriend": mp3
Bright Eyes - "Tourist Trap": mp3
The Broken West - "So It Goes": mp3
Centro-matic - "Atlanta": mp3
The Clientele - "Winter on Victoria Street": mp3
Club 8 - "Whatever You Want": mp3
Dungen - "Familj": mp3
Feist - "1234"
The Good, The Bad and the Queen - "Nature Springs"
Iron & Wine - "Boy with a Coin": mp3
John Vanderslice - "Numbered Lithograph": mp3
Kanye West ft. Dwele - "Flashing Lights"
Laura Veirs - "Don't Lose Yourself"
Liars - "Plaster Casts of Everything": mp3
Loney, Dear - "Saturday Waits": mp3
Marissa Nadler - "Diamond Heart": mp3
Math & Physics Club - "Nothing Really Happened": mp3
Menomena - "Muscle'n Flo": mp3
Midnight Juggernauts - "Twenty Thousand Leagues": mp3
The Narrator - "Surfjew": mp3
The National - "Ada": mp3
Ola Podrida - "Jordanna": mp3
The One AM Radio - "Your Name"
Pants Yell! - "Reject, Reject"
Richard Hawley - "Tonight The Streets Are Ours"
Richmond Fontaine - "The Disappearance of Ray Norton": mp3
The Shins - "Sleeping Lessons": mp3
Sondre Lerche - "Say It All"
Studio - "No Comply": mp3
Ted Leo and the Pharmacists - "Bomb. Repeat. Bomb.": mp3
The Thrills - "Restaurant"
Thurston Moore - "Fri/End": mp3
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Best of 2007: Complete coverage of this year's finest songs and albums. Click below for more.