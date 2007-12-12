By the time you read this, I'll be a college graduate



Plastics, amirite

If four years and three months of higher education have taught me anything, it's that the following albums are really bad and I hope people don't actually listen to them IRL.

Battles - Mirrored

Deerhunter - Crytograms

The Field - From Here We Go Sublime

LOLCD Soundsystem - Sound of New Order

M.I.A. - Kala

Dan Deacon - Spiderman of the Rings (Not really bad: Spider-Man 3)



2007 worries me, dudes. I will happily debate all of you in the comments and defend my love of all things singer-songwriter-y and acoustic guitar-laden. In the meantime, here's a song we should all agree on:

The Main Drag - "A Jagged Gorgeous Winter": mp3

Also, everybody likes the new Burial album, right? Alright.

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