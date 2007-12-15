Cuban Linx: Two Articles You Should Seriously Read

Article's a little old, but as it's probably the best thing I've ever read on Jens Lekman, don't miss Slate critic-at-large Stephen Metcalf's ode to the "fully realized pop genius."

With Radiohead as a focus, the Morning News discusses criticism, fanboyism and the intersection of the two. There's even a joke about Ryan Adams discographers (like yours truly). I think I'm going to start making prospective girlfriends read this when I try to explain why I write about rock music.

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