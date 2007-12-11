Live: Boris @ The Echoplex, 10.15.07



All photos by David Greenwald

Somehow these shots got lost in the concert shuffle. But the show, which found guitarist Michio Kurihara joining the band, remains fresh in my mind as only a blistering set of Japanese psych-metal can. Having heard recent releases Pink and Rainbow, I knew Boris did heavy and ethereal, respectively, with equal aplomb; still, seeing them transition so gracefully from thundering anthems to quieter numbers was surprising. And kind of made me want to grow one of those foot-long metal beards. More photos and an MP3 after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Boris and Michio Kurihara - "Rafflesia": mp3

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.