Live: Ferraby Lionheart @ The Troubadour, 12.13.07

Opening for Richard Hawley, Ferraby Lionheart's winsome folk-pop reminded me of Sondre Lerche and Jon Brion, but more country-flecked and less jazzy and quirky, respectively.

Note: Year-end stuff has been delayed a bit because of the Cokemachineglow year-end proceedings and because I have to listen to Burial like 4 more times before I can rank it, but definitely this week.

More photos after the jump! [Continue reading...]

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.