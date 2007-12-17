Live: Richard Hawley @ The Troubadour, 12.13.07



All photos by David Greenwald

This show was so beautiful. Richard Hawley and his band were completely on point, nailing selections from this year's Lady's Bridge and the equally great Cole's Corner and exploring influences from jazz to rockabilly along the way. Hawley's songs are so well-constructed, each a glistening tribute to classic pop songwriters like Berlin and Porter - if perhaps more somber. But the evening was hardly dour, not with songs like "Roll River Roll" and encore closer "The Ocean" to cheer up the adoring crowd. Along with the National's Wiltern gig and Jens Lekman's life-affirming Troubadour show a few weeks back, this was easily one of the best performances I saw this year.

More Richard after the jump. [Continue reading...]

***

I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.