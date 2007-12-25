Merry Christmas!: The Main Drag covers LCD Soundsystem's "All My Friends" for CMG



Photo by Jacob Silverman, prince among men

It's that time of year, folks, time for the second annual Cokemachineglow fantasy podcast. Just like last year, we've gathered our favorite bands to cover our favorite songs of the year - the last time we did it, Shugo Tokumaru scored a top 10 hit in Japan with his version of "Young Folks." Who knows what'll happen this year? One thing's for sure: the Main Drag's take on "All My Friends" fucking destroys. Like all their best work, the song is a flurry of guitars and drums and studio wizardry, all tension and release and tension again.

The Main Drag - "All My Friends" (LCD Soundsystem cover): mp3

Head over to Cokemachineglow to hear the full podcast and peep our top 50 and a host of other lists.

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