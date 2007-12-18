Obligatory Pitchfork Top 50 Albums Response Post

We can argue over their individual picks all day, but I think history will cite 2007 as the end of Pitchfork's king-making era and the beginning of the music-blog-aggregate as a legitimate critical force. History will also consign that Panda Bear album to the stoner novelty bin where it would've been all year had the tremendous, vastly superior Animal Collective album come out first. The fact is, the discussion's almost moot. Lists-as-guides are an outdated concept: If you, like me, read blogs and Pitchfork and know how to use Google, bittorrent and Hype Machine, you've heard all of these albums already, making their order - and how it differs from mine, or yours - just something to complain about. Or discuss civilly? A blogger can dream.

Pitchfork's top 10 after the jump, for those of you who need spoiler warnings. [Continue reading...]

10. Burial - Untrue

9. The Field - From Here We Go Sublime*

8. Battles - Mirrored*

7. Spoon - Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

6. Animal Collective - Strawberry Jam

5. Of Montreal - Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer?

4. Radiohead - In Rainbows

3. M.I.A. - Kala*

2. LCD Soundsystem - Sound of Silver*

1. Panda Bear - Person Pitch* * Fuck these albums. Cheers on the rest, fellas. Where's the Clientele? Where's St. Vincent? Why didn't Justice - an album that was both explosively popular and musically progressive - make the top 10? (Admission: It's not on my list either.)

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