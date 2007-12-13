The Dolphins make me cry

I was kinda hoping Carman would beat me to this post, but since dude wouldn't be caught dead listening to Hootie and the Blowfish... Anyway. It was a typical afternoon and there I was listening to Hootie's 1994 classic Cracked Rear View when it struck me: singer Darius Rucker's poor Dolphins are 0-13 this year. So I YouTubed the Dan Marino-starring video for "Only Wanna Be With You" and the rest is history. Best part of the song: Rucker name-dropping "Tangled Up in Blue" after mentioning that he's "put on a little Dylan."

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