2008 Album Release Calendar





Stephen Malkmus / photo by David Greenwald

Welcome to The Rawking Refuses To Stop!'s 2008 album/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we keep track of the year's most interesting upcoming releases - when available, with MP3s. Note: As you probably know, album release dates are in a constant state of flux (hello, Chinese Democracy). We stay on top of things as best we can but check the label sites for up-to-date information.

January 29



Radar Bros. - Auditorium (Merge)



Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) - Field Manual (Barsuk)



> "Sing Again": mp3



Ida - Lovers Prayers (Polyvinyl)



> "Lovers Prayer": mp3 mp3



Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend (XL)



Xiu Xiu - Women As Lovers (Kill Rock Stars)



Thao Nguyen - We Brave Bee Stings and All (Kill Rock Stars)



> "Beat (Health, Life and Fire)": mp3



> "Bag of Hammers": mp3

February 5



Nada Surf - Lucky (Barsuk)



> "See These Bones": mp3



Hot Chip - Made in the Dark (DFA/Astralwerks)

February 12



British Sea Power - Do You Like Rock Music? (Rough Trade)

February 19



Mountain Goats - Heretic Pride (4AD)



Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago (Jagjaguwar)



American Music Club - The Golden Age (Merge)



> "All the Lost Souls Welcome You to San Francisco": mp3



Headlights - Some Racing, Some Stopping (Polyvinyl)



> "Cherry Tulips": mp3



Crushed Stars - Gossamer Days (Simulcra)



> "Spies": mp3



Kurt Cobain: About a Son OST

February 26



Beach House - Devotion (Carpark)



Goldfrapp - Seventh Tree (Mute)



Del The Funky Homosapien - 11th Hour (Def Jux)



Sunny Day Sets Fire - Stranger / Remix EP (IAMSOUND)



> "Stranger": mp3



Pete Rock - NY's Finest (Survivor)

March 4



Autechre - Quaristice (Warp)



White Hinterland - Phylactery Factory (Dead Oceans)



> "Dreaming of the Plum Trees": mp3



Valet - Naked Acid (Kranky)



Black Forest/Black Sea - Portmanteau (Secret Eye)



Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Real Emotional Trash (Matador)



> "Baltimore": mp3



> "Cold Son": mp3



Mia Doi Todd - Gea (Zen City)



Cadence Weapon - Afterparty Babies (Anti-)



What Made Milwaukee Famous - What Doesn't Kill Us (Barsuk)



> "Resistance St.": mp3



Whiskeytown - Stranger's Almanac reissue (Geffen)



Howlin Rain - Magnificent Fiend (American Recordings)

March 10 (U.K.)



Hercules and Love Affair - Hercules and Love Affair (DFA/EMI)

March 11



Why? - Alopecia (Anticon)



> "The Hollows": mp3







March 18



Destroyer - Trouble in Dreams (Merge)



> "Foam Hands": mp3



Daniel Lanois - Here Is What Is (Red Floor)



Mission of Burma - Ace of Hearts catalog reissues (Matador)



Teenagers - Reality Check (XL)



Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches) - Sixes and Sevens (Rough Trade)



DeVotchKa - A Mad And Faithful Telling (Anti-)



She & Him (M. Ward, Zoey Deschanel) - Volume 1 (Merge)



The Dodos - Visiter (Frenchkiss)



Sera Cahoone - Only As The Day Is Long (Sub Pop)



Fuck Buttons - Street Horrrsing (ATP)



Retribution Gospel Choir (members of Low) - Retribution Gospel Choir (Caldo Verde)



We Are Scientists - Brain Thrust Mastery (Virgin)

March 24



Guillemots - Red (Polydor - UK release)

March 25



Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Tra-La-La Band - 13 Blues for Thirteen Moons (Constellation)



Morrissey's Greatest Hits (Decca)



Under Byen - Siamesisk (Paper Bag)



De Navo Dahl - Move Every Muscle, Make Every Sound (Roadrunner)

April 1



Sun Kil Moon - April (Caldo Verde)



The Black Keys - Attack & Release (Nonesuch)



Moby - Last Night (Mute)



Willie Nelson - One Hell of a Ride box set (Legacy)



R.E.M. - Accelerate (Warner Bros.)



Yelle - POP-UP (Caroline)



Annuals - Wet Zoo (Red Ink)



Muse - C.R.A.A.P. (Warner Bros.)

April 8



Man Man - Rabbit Habits (Anti-)



Colin Meloy - Colin Meloy Sings Live (Kill Rock Stars)



> "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3



Breeders - Mountain Battles (4AD)



Animal Collective - Water Curses (Domino)



Neva Dinova - You May Already Be Dreaming (Saddle Creek)



Tapes 'N Mediocrity - Walk It Off (XL)



> "Hang Them All": mp3



Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing (Polyvinyl)



> "Think I Wanna Die": mp3



Clinic - Do It (Domino)



Foals - Antidotes (Sub Pop)



Peter Moren (of Peter Bjorn and John) - The Last Tycoon (Quarterstick)



The Long Blondes - Couples (Rough Trade)



Spoon - Don't You Evah single (Merge)



The Explorer's Club - Do You Love Me 7" (Dead Oceans)



The Microphones - The Glow Pt. 2 (reissue - K Records)



Gnarls Barkley - The Odd Couple (Downtown/Atlantic) **out now



Duke Spirit - Neptune (Artist First)

April 15



M83 - Saturday = Youth (Mute)



Little Ones - Morning Tide (Astralwerks)



Plastic Constellations - We Appreciate You (Frenchkiss)



Supergrass - Diamond Hoo Ha (Astralwerks)



Roommate - We Were Enchanted (Plug Research)



Brian Jonestown Massacre - My Bloody Underground (A Recordings)

April 22



Flight of the Conchords - Flight of the Conchords (Sub Pop)



> "Ladies of the World": mp3



Replacements deluxe reissues, round one (Rhino)



Tokyo Police Club - Elephant Shell (Saddle Creek)



> "In a Cave": mp3



Love - Forever Changes reissue (Rhino)



Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid (Fiction/Geffen)



Billy Bragg - Mr. Love & Justice (Anti-)

April 28



Tindersticks - The Hungry Saw (Beggars Banquet)







April 29



Dizzee Rascal - Maths + English (Def Jux - U.S. release)



Jamie Lidell - Jim (Warp)



Willie Nelson - #1s (Legacy)



Constantines - Kensington Heights (Arts & Crafts)



Boris - Smile (Southern Lord)



Hayden - In Field & Town (Fat Possum)



Carly Simon - This Kind of Love (Hear Music)



Bun B - Il Trill (Rap-A-Lot/Asylum)



Sarah McLachlan - Rarities, B-Sides and Other Stuff, Vol. 2 (Arista)



Lil Mama - VYP - Voice of the Young People (Jive)



The Supremes - Let The Music Play: Supremes Rarities 1960-1969 (Motown/Hip-O Select.com)



Santogold - Santogold



Robert Forster (ex-Go-Betweens) - The Evangelist (Yep Roc)



Awesome Color - Electric Aborigines (Ecstatic Peace)



> "Eyes of Light": mp3

May TBA



Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Lie Down in the Light (Drag City)

May 5 (UK)



Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan - Sunday At Devil Dirt (V2/Cooperative)

May 6



No Age - Nouns (Sub Pop)



> "Eraser": mp3



The Last Shadow Puppets (Arctic Monkeys) - The Age of the Understatement (Domino)



Pattern is Movement - All Together (Hometapes)



Meho Plaza - Meho Plaza (Better Looking)

May 13



Flying Lotus - TBD (Warp)



Death Cab For Cutie - Narrow Stairs (Atlantic)



The Old 97's - Blame It On Gravity (New West)



Instruments - Dark Småland (Orange Twin)



Quiet Village - Silent Movie (!K7)

May 19



Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (Universal/Spaceman - UK release)

May 20



Islands - Arm's Way (-Anti)



The Explorer's Club - Freedom Wind (Dead Oceans)



> "Do You Love Me?": mp3



Wedding Present - El Rey (Manifesto)



Scarlett Johansson - Anywhere I Lay My Head (Tom Waits covers)



French Kicks - Swimming (Vagrant)



> "Abandon": mp3

May 27



Broken Social Scene Presents...Brendan Canning (Arts & Crafts)



Mt. Eerie - Black Wooden Ceiling Opening EP (P.W. Elverum and Suns)



Midnight Juggernauts - Dystopia (reissue - Astralwerks)



Al Green - Lay It Down (Blue Note)

June 3



Weezer - Weezer/The Red Album (Interscope)



Ladytron - Velocifero (Nettwerk)



Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes (Sub Pop)



> "White Winter Hymnal": mp3



Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (U.S. release - Fontana International/Spaceman)



Shearwater - Rook (Matador)



> "Rooks": mp3



Aimee Mann - @#%&! Smilers (Superego)



Adem - Takes (Domino)



Sebadoh - Bubble and Scrape (Domino)



Radiohead - The Best of (EMI)



Essie Jain - The Inbetween (Ba Da Bing)

June 10



My Morning Jacket - Evil Urges (ATO)



Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III



The Beach Boys - U.S. Singles Collection - The Capitol Years (1962-1965) (Capitol/EMI)

June 17



My Brightest Diamond - A Thousand Shark's Teeth (Asthmatic Kitty)



> "Inside a Boy": mp3



Silver Jews - Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea (Drag City)



Coldplay - Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (Capitol)



Wolf Parade - At Mount Zoomer (Sub Pop)



> "Call It A Ritual": mp3



The Notwist - The Devil, You + Me (Domino)



> "Good Lies": mp3

June 24



The Watson Twins - Fire Songs (Vanguard)



Au - Verbs (Aagoo)



Paul Weller - 22 Dreams (Yep Roc)



Hercules & Love Affair - Hercules & Love Affair (Mute)

July 1



Earlimart - Hymn & Her (Majordomo)



Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson - Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson (Say Hey)



The Chap - Mega Breakfast (Ghostly International)

July 8



Ron Sexsmith - Exit Strategy of the Soul (Yep Roc)



Burial - DJ Kicks (!K7)



David Bowie - Live Santa Monica '72 Reissue (Virgin/EMI)



Abe Vigoda - Skeleton (PPM)

July 11



Patti Smith and Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine) - The Coral Sea (PASK)

July 15



The Hold Steady - Stay Positive (Vagrant)

July 22



Dr. Dog - Fate (Park The Van)



CSS - Donkey (Sub Pop)



Pas/Cal - Raised On Matthew, Mark, Luke & Laura



Lacktherof - Your Anchor (Barsuk)



Mogwai - Batcat EP (Matador)



Julie Doiron - Loneliest in the Morning (Jagjaguwar)

August 5



Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) - Conor Oberst (Merge)



The Faint - Fascination (Blank.wav)



Oneida - Preteen Weaponry (Jagjaguwar)



David Vandervelde - Waiting for the Sunshine (Secretly Canadian)



Ida - My Fair, My Dark EP (Polyvinyl)



Oxford Collapse - Bits (Sub Pop)

August 19



Stereolab - Chemical Chords (4AD)



Human Highway (Jim Guthrie and Nick Thorburn of Islands) - Moody Motorcycle (Secret City)



The Walkmen - You & Me (Gigantic)



The Stills - Oceans Will Rise (Arts & Crafts)



Lykke Li - Overrated Songwriter Nonsense No One Would Like If She Wasn't Photogenic (LL Records)







August 26



Zach Hill (Hella) - Astrological Straights (Ipecac)



Matthew Sweet - Sunshine Lies (Shout! Factory)

September 9



Okkervil River - The Stand Ins (Jagjaguwar)



Shaky Hands - Lunglight (Kill Rock Stars)



Bound Stems - The Family Afloat (Flameshovel)



Chad VanGaalen - Soft Airplane (Sub Pop)



The Broken West - Now or Heaven (Merge)



Calexico - Carried to Dust (Quarterstick)



The New Year - The New Year (Touch and Go)

September 16



Fujiya & Miyagi - Lightbulbs (Deaf Dumb and Blind)

September 23



The Week That Was - The Week That Was (Memphis Industries)



Mogwai - The Hawk Is Howling (Matador)



Max Richter - 24 Postcards in Full Color (Fat Cat)



TV on the Radio - Dear Science, (Interscope)

September 30



Vivian Girls - Vivian Girls (In The Red)



Mercury Rev - Snowflake Midnight (Yep Roc)



Dungen - 4 (Kemado)



Dressy Bessy - Holler and Stomp (Transdreamer)

October 7



Hauschka - Ferndorf (Fat Cat)



Deerhoof - Offend Maggie (Kill Rock Stars)



Margot & The Nuclear So and So's - Animal/Not Animal (Epic)



Lambchop - OH (ohio) (Merge)



Jay Reatard - Matador Singles '08 (Matador)



Mt. Eerie - Lost Wisdom (PW Elverum and Sun -- out now via his website)



Of Montreal - Skeletal Lamping (Polyvinyl)

October 14



Indian Jewelry - Free Gold (vinyl - Lovempump Unlimited)



Secret Machines - Secret Machines (TSM Recordings)



Minus Five - Indies Only (Yep Roc)

October 21



The Dears - Missles (Dangerbird)



Sea and Cake - Car Alarm (Thrill Jockey)



Parts & Labor - Receivers (Jagjaguwar)



White Hinterland - Luniculaire EP (Dead Oceans)



+/- (Plus/Minus) - Xs On Your Eyes (Absolutely Kosher)

October 28



Ryan Adams & The Cardinals - Cardinology (Lost HIghway)



Matthew Herbert - When There's Me And There's You (!K7)



Fight Bite - Emerald Eyes (self-released)



Deerhunter - Microcastle (Kranky)



Crystal Stilts - Alight of Night (Slumberland)

November 4



Megapuss (Devendra Banhart) - Surfing



Little Joy (dude from Strokes) - Little Joy



James Yorkston - When the Haar Rolls In



Johann Johannsson - Fordlandia



Frida Hyvonen - Silence is Wild (Secretly Canadian)



Cale Parks (Aloha) - Sparkface (Polyvinyl)

November 11



Denison Witmer - Carry The Weight (The Militia Group)



Au Revoir Simone - Migration (remixes - Our Secret Record Company)



The Smiths - The Sound of the Smiths (Rhino)



Love Is All - A Hundred Things Keep Me Up At Night (What's Your Rupture?)

November 18



Pavement - Brighten The Corners: Nicene Creedence Edition (Matador)



Max Tundra - Parallax Error Beheads You (Domino)



Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan - Sunday at Devil Dirt (V2)



Belle & Sebastian - The BBC Sessions (Matador)

November 25



Kanye West - 808s and Heartbreak



The Killers - Day and Age (Island)



The (International) Noise Conspiracy - Cross Of My Calling (Vagrant)



Kid Sister - Dream Date (Downtown)

December 2



Blackout Bleach - Skin of Evil (Soft Abuse)



The Decemberists - Always The Bridesmaid Vol. 3 (Jealous Butcher)

December 9



Cat Power - Dark End of the Street EP

***

Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more 2008 releases.