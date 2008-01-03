2008 Album Release Calendar
Stephen Malkmus / photo by David Greenwald
Welcome to The Rawking Refuses To Stop!'s 2008 album/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we keep track of the year's most interesting upcoming releases - when available, with MP3s. Note: As you probably know, album release dates are in a constant state of flux (hello, Chinese Democracy). We stay on top of things as best we can but check the label sites for up-to-date information.
January 29
Radar Bros. - Auditorium (Merge)
Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) - Field Manual (Barsuk)
> "Sing Again": mp3
Ida - Lovers Prayers (Polyvinyl)
> "Lovers Prayer": mp3 mp3
Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend (XL)
Xiu Xiu - Women As Lovers (Kill Rock Stars)
Thao Nguyen - We Brave Bee Stings and All (Kill Rock Stars)
> "Beat (Health, Life and Fire)": mp3
> "Bag of Hammers": mp3
February 5
Nada Surf - Lucky (Barsuk)
> "See These Bones": mp3
Hot Chip - Made in the Dark (DFA/Astralwerks)
February 12
British Sea Power - Do You Like Rock Music? (Rough Trade)
February 19
Mountain Goats - Heretic Pride (4AD)
Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago (Jagjaguwar)
American Music Club - The Golden Age (Merge)
> "All the Lost Souls Welcome You to San Francisco": mp3
Headlights - Some Racing, Some Stopping (Polyvinyl)
> "Cherry Tulips": mp3
Crushed Stars - Gossamer Days (Simulcra)
> "Spies": mp3
Kurt Cobain: About a Son OST
February 26
Beach House - Devotion (Carpark)
Goldfrapp - Seventh Tree (Mute)
Del The Funky Homosapien - 11th Hour (Def Jux)
Sunny Day Sets Fire - Stranger / Remix EP (IAMSOUND)
> "Stranger": mp3
Pete Rock - NY's Finest (Survivor)
March 4
Autechre - Quaristice (Warp)
White Hinterland - Phylactery Factory (Dead Oceans)
> "Dreaming of the Plum Trees": mp3
Valet - Naked Acid (Kranky)
Black Forest/Black Sea - Portmanteau (Secret Eye)
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Real Emotional Trash (Matador)
> "Baltimore": mp3
> "Cold Son": mp3
Mia Doi Todd - Gea (Zen City)
Cadence Weapon - Afterparty Babies (Anti-)
What Made Milwaukee Famous - What Doesn't Kill Us (Barsuk)
> "Resistance St.": mp3
Whiskeytown - Stranger's Almanac reissue (Geffen)
Howlin Rain - Magnificent Fiend (American Recordings)
March 10 (U.K.)
Hercules and Love Affair - Hercules and Love Affair (DFA/EMI)
March 11
Why? - Alopecia (Anticon)
> "The Hollows": mp3
March 18
Destroyer - Trouble in Dreams (Merge)
> "Foam Hands": mp3
Daniel Lanois - Here Is What Is (Red Floor)
Mission of Burma - Ace of Hearts catalog reissues (Matador)
Teenagers - Reality Check (XL)
Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches) - Sixes and Sevens (Rough Trade)
DeVotchKa - A Mad And Faithful Telling (Anti-)
She & Him (M. Ward, Zoey Deschanel) - Volume 1 (Merge)
The Dodos - Visiter (Frenchkiss)
Sera Cahoone - Only As The Day Is Long (Sub Pop)
Fuck Buttons - Street Horrrsing (ATP)
Retribution Gospel Choir (members of Low) - Retribution Gospel Choir (Caldo Verde)
We Are Scientists - Brain Thrust Mastery (Virgin)
March 24
Guillemots - Red (Polydor - UK release)
March 25
Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Tra-La-La Band - 13 Blues for Thirteen Moons (Constellation)
Morrissey's Greatest Hits (Decca)
Under Byen - Siamesisk (Paper Bag)
De Navo Dahl - Move Every Muscle, Make Every Sound (Roadrunner)
April 1
Sun Kil Moon - April (Caldo Verde)
The Black Keys - Attack & Release (Nonesuch)
Moby - Last Night (Mute)
Willie Nelson - One Hell of a Ride box set (Legacy)
R.E.M. - Accelerate (Warner Bros.)
Yelle - POP-UP (Caroline)
Annuals - Wet Zoo (Red Ink)
Muse - C.R.A.A.P. (Warner Bros.)
April 8
Man Man - Rabbit Habits (Anti-)
Colin Meloy - Colin Meloy Sings Live (Kill Rock Stars)
> "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3
Breeders - Mountain Battles (4AD)
Animal Collective - Water Curses (Domino)
Neva Dinova - You May Already Be Dreaming (Saddle Creek)
Tapes 'N Mediocrity - Walk It Off (XL)
> "Hang Them All": mp3
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing (Polyvinyl)
> "Think I Wanna Die": mp3
Clinic - Do It (Domino)
Foals - Antidotes (Sub Pop)
Peter Moren (of Peter Bjorn and John) - The Last Tycoon (Quarterstick)
The Long Blondes - Couples (Rough Trade)
Spoon - Don't You Evah single (Merge)
The Explorer's Club - Do You Love Me 7" (Dead Oceans)
The Microphones - The Glow Pt. 2 (reissue - K Records)
Gnarls Barkley - The Odd Couple (Downtown/Atlantic) **out now
Duke Spirit - Neptune (Artist First)
April 15
M83 - Saturday = Youth (Mute)
Little Ones - Morning Tide (Astralwerks)
Plastic Constellations - We Appreciate You (Frenchkiss)
Supergrass - Diamond Hoo Ha (Astralwerks)
Roommate - We Were Enchanted (Plug Research)
Brian Jonestown Massacre - My Bloody Underground (A Recordings)
April 22
Flight of the Conchords - Flight of the Conchords (Sub Pop)
> "Ladies of the World": mp3
Replacements deluxe reissues, round one (Rhino)
Tokyo Police Club - Elephant Shell (Saddle Creek)
> "In a Cave": mp3
Love - Forever Changes reissue (Rhino)
Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid (Fiction/Geffen)
Billy Bragg - Mr. Love & Justice (Anti-)
April 28
Tindersticks - The Hungry Saw (Beggars Banquet)
April 29
Dizzee Rascal - Maths + English (Def Jux - U.S. release)
Jamie Lidell - Jim (Warp)
Willie Nelson - #1s (Legacy)
Constantines - Kensington Heights (Arts & Crafts)
Boris - Smile (Southern Lord)
Hayden - In Field & Town (Fat Possum)
Carly Simon - This Kind of Love (Hear Music)
Bun B - Il Trill (Rap-A-Lot/Asylum)
Sarah McLachlan - Rarities, B-Sides and Other Stuff, Vol. 2 (Arista)
Lil Mama - VYP - Voice of the Young People (Jive)
The Supremes - Let The Music Play: Supremes Rarities 1960-1969 (Motown/Hip-O Select.com)
Santogold - Santogold
Robert Forster (ex-Go-Betweens) - The Evangelist (Yep Roc)
Awesome Color - Electric Aborigines (Ecstatic Peace)
> "Eyes of Light": mp3
May TBA
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Lie Down in the Light (Drag City)
May 5 (UK)
Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan - Sunday At Devil Dirt (V2/Cooperative)
May 6
No Age - Nouns (Sub Pop)
> "Eraser": mp3
The Last Shadow Puppets (Arctic Monkeys) - The Age of the Understatement (Domino)
Pattern is Movement - All Together (Hometapes)
Meho Plaza - Meho Plaza (Better Looking)
May 13
Flying Lotus - TBD (Warp)
Death Cab For Cutie - Narrow Stairs (Atlantic)
The Old 97's - Blame It On Gravity (New West)
Instruments - Dark Småland (Orange Twin)
Quiet Village - Silent Movie (!K7)
May 19
Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (Universal/Spaceman - UK release)
May 20
Islands - Arm's Way (-Anti)
The Explorer's Club - Freedom Wind (Dead Oceans)
> "Do You Love Me?": mp3
Wedding Present - El Rey (Manifesto)
Scarlett Johansson - Anywhere I Lay My Head (Tom Waits covers)
French Kicks - Swimming (Vagrant)
> "Abandon": mp3
May 27
Broken Social Scene Presents...Brendan Canning (Arts & Crafts)
Mt. Eerie - Black Wooden Ceiling Opening EP (P.W. Elverum and Suns)
Midnight Juggernauts - Dystopia (reissue - Astralwerks)
Al Green - Lay It Down (Blue Note)
June 3
Weezer - Weezer/The Red Album (Interscope)
Ladytron - Velocifero (Nettwerk)
Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes (Sub Pop)
> "White Winter Hymnal": mp3
Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (U.S. release - Fontana International/Spaceman)
Shearwater - Rook (Matador)
> "Rooks": mp3
Aimee Mann - @#%&! Smilers (Superego)
Adem - Takes (Domino)
Sebadoh - Bubble and Scrape (Domino)
Radiohead - The Best of (EMI)
Essie Jain - The Inbetween (Ba Da Bing)
June 10
My Morning Jacket - Evil Urges (ATO)
Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III
The Beach Boys - U.S. Singles Collection - The Capitol Years (1962-1965) (Capitol/EMI)
June 17
My Brightest Diamond - A Thousand Shark's Teeth (Asthmatic Kitty)
> "Inside a Boy": mp3
Silver Jews - Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea (Drag City)
Coldplay - Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (Capitol)
Wolf Parade - At Mount Zoomer (Sub Pop)
> "Call It A Ritual": mp3
The Notwist - The Devil, You + Me (Domino)
> "Good Lies": mp3
June 24
The Watson Twins - Fire Songs (Vanguard)
Au - Verbs (Aagoo)
Paul Weller - 22 Dreams (Yep Roc)
Hercules & Love Affair - Hercules & Love Affair (Mute)
July 1
Earlimart - Hymn & Her (Majordomo)
Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson - Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson (Say Hey)
The Chap - Mega Breakfast (Ghostly International)
July 8
Ron Sexsmith - Exit Strategy of the Soul (Yep Roc)
Burial - DJ Kicks (!K7)
David Bowie - Live Santa Monica '72 Reissue (Virgin/EMI)
Abe Vigoda - Skeleton (PPM)
July 11
Patti Smith and Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine) - The Coral Sea (PASK)
July 15
The Hold Steady - Stay Positive (Vagrant)
July 22
Dr. Dog - Fate (Park The Van)
CSS - Donkey (Sub Pop)
Pas/Cal - Raised On Matthew, Mark, Luke & Laura
Lacktherof - Your Anchor (Barsuk)
Mogwai - Batcat EP (Matador)
Julie Doiron - Loneliest in the Morning (Jagjaguwar)
August 5
Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) - Conor Oberst (Merge)
The Faint - Fascination (Blank.wav)
Oneida - Preteen Weaponry (Jagjaguwar)
David Vandervelde - Waiting for the Sunshine (Secretly Canadian)
Ida - My Fair, My Dark EP (Polyvinyl)
Oxford Collapse - Bits (Sub Pop)
August 19
Stereolab - Chemical Chords (4AD)
Human Highway (Jim Guthrie and Nick Thorburn of Islands) - Moody Motorcycle (Secret City)
The Walkmen - You & Me (Gigantic)
The Stills - Oceans Will Rise (Arts & Crafts)
Lykke Li - Overrated Songwriter Nonsense No One Would Like If She Wasn't Photogenic (LL Records)
August 26
Zach Hill (Hella) - Astrological Straights (Ipecac)
Matthew Sweet - Sunshine Lies (Shout! Factory)
September 9
Okkervil River - The Stand Ins (Jagjaguwar)
Shaky Hands - Lunglight (Kill Rock Stars)
Bound Stems - The Family Afloat (Flameshovel)
Chad VanGaalen - Soft Airplane (Sub Pop)
The Broken West - Now or Heaven (Merge)
Calexico - Carried to Dust (Quarterstick)
The New Year - The New Year (Touch and Go)
September 16
Fujiya & Miyagi - Lightbulbs (Deaf Dumb and Blind)
September 23
The Week That Was - The Week That Was (Memphis Industries)
Mogwai - The Hawk Is Howling (Matador)
Max Richter - 24 Postcards in Full Color (Fat Cat)
TV on the Radio - Dear Science, (Interscope)
September 30
Vivian Girls - Vivian Girls (In The Red)
Mercury Rev - Snowflake Midnight (Yep Roc)
Dungen - 4 (Kemado)
Dressy Bessy - Holler and Stomp (Transdreamer)
October 7
Hauschka - Ferndorf (Fat Cat)
Deerhoof - Offend Maggie (Kill Rock Stars)
Margot & The Nuclear So and So's - Animal/Not Animal (Epic)
Lambchop - OH (ohio) (Merge)
Jay Reatard - Matador Singles '08 (Matador)
Mt. Eerie - Lost Wisdom (PW Elverum and Sun -- out now via his website)
Of Montreal - Skeletal Lamping (Polyvinyl)
October 14
Indian Jewelry - Free Gold (vinyl - Lovempump Unlimited)
Secret Machines - Secret Machines (TSM Recordings)
Minus Five - Indies Only (Yep Roc)
October 21
The Dears - Missles (Dangerbird)
Sea and Cake - Car Alarm (Thrill Jockey)
Parts & Labor - Receivers (Jagjaguwar)
White Hinterland - Luniculaire EP (Dead Oceans)
+/- (Plus/Minus) - Xs On Your Eyes (Absolutely Kosher)
October 28
Ryan Adams & The Cardinals - Cardinology (Lost HIghway)
Matthew Herbert - When There's Me And There's You (!K7)
Fight Bite - Emerald Eyes (self-released)
Deerhunter - Microcastle (Kranky)
Crystal Stilts - Alight of Night (Slumberland)
November 4
Megapuss (Devendra Banhart) - Surfing
Little Joy (dude from Strokes) - Little Joy
James Yorkston - When the Haar Rolls In
Johann Johannsson - Fordlandia
Frida Hyvonen - Silence is Wild (Secretly Canadian)
Cale Parks (Aloha) - Sparkface (Polyvinyl)
November 11
Denison Witmer - Carry The Weight (The Militia Group)
Au Revoir Simone - Migration (remixes - Our Secret Record Company)
The Smiths - The Sound of the Smiths (Rhino)
Love Is All - A Hundred Things Keep Me Up At Night (What's Your Rupture?)
November 18
Pavement - Brighten The Corners: Nicene Creedence Edition (Matador)
Max Tundra - Parallax Error Beheads You (Domino)
Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan - Sunday at Devil Dirt (V2)
Belle & Sebastian - The BBC Sessions (Matador)
November 25
Kanye West - 808s and Heartbreak
The Killers - Day and Age (Island)
The (International) Noise Conspiracy - Cross Of My Calling (Vagrant)
Kid Sister - Dream Date (Downtown)
December 2
Blackout Bleach - Skin of Evil (Soft Abuse)
The Decemberists - Always The Bridesmaid Vol. 3 (Jealous Butcher)
December 9
Cat Power - Dark End of the Street EP
***
Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more 2008 releases.