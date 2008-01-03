2008 Album Release Calendar



Stephen Malkmus / photo by David Greenwald

Welcome to The Rawking Refuses To Stop!'s 2008 album/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we keep track of the year's most interesting upcoming releases - when available, with MP3s. Note: As you probably know, album release dates are in a constant state of flux (hello, Chinese Democracy). We stay on top of things as best we can but check the label sites for up-to-date information.

January 29

Radar Bros. - Auditorium (Merge)

Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) - Field Manual (Barsuk)

> "Sing Again": mp3

Ida - Lovers Prayers (Polyvinyl)

> "Lovers Prayer": mp3 mp3

Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend (XL)

Xiu Xiu - Women As Lovers (Kill Rock Stars)

Thao Nguyen - We Brave Bee Stings and All (Kill Rock Stars)

> "Beat (Health, Life and Fire)": mp3

> "Bag of Hammers": mp3

February 5

Nada Surf - Lucky (Barsuk)

> "See These Bones": mp3

Hot Chip - Made in the Dark (DFA/Astralwerks)

February 12

British Sea Power - Do You Like Rock Music? (Rough Trade)

February 19

Mountain Goats - Heretic Pride (4AD)

Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago (Jagjaguwar)

American Music Club - The Golden Age (Merge)

> "All the Lost Souls Welcome You to San Francisco": mp3

Headlights - Some Racing, Some Stopping (Polyvinyl)

> "Cherry Tulips": mp3

Crushed Stars - Gossamer Days (Simulcra)

> "Spies": mp3

Kurt Cobain: About a Son OST

February 26

Beach House - Devotion (Carpark)

Goldfrapp - Seventh Tree (Mute)

Del The Funky Homosapien - 11th Hour (Def Jux)

Sunny Day Sets Fire - Stranger / Remix EP (IAMSOUND)

> "Stranger": mp3

Pete Rock - NY's Finest (Survivor)

March 4

Autechre - Quaristice (Warp)

White Hinterland - Phylactery Factory (Dead Oceans)

> "Dreaming of the Plum Trees": mp3

Valet - Naked Acid (Kranky)

Black Forest/Black Sea - Portmanteau (Secret Eye)

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Real Emotional Trash (Matador)

> "Baltimore": mp3

> "Cold Son": mp3

Mia Doi Todd - Gea (Zen City)

Cadence Weapon - Afterparty Babies (Anti-)

What Made Milwaukee Famous - What Doesn't Kill Us (Barsuk)

> "Resistance St.": mp3

Whiskeytown - Stranger's Almanac reissue (Geffen)

Howlin Rain - Magnificent Fiend (American Recordings)

March 10 (U.K.)

Hercules and Love Affair - Hercules and Love Affair (DFA/EMI)

March 11

Why? - Alopecia (Anticon)

> "The Hollows": mp3



March 18

Destroyer - Trouble in Dreams (Merge)

> "Foam Hands": mp3

Daniel Lanois - Here Is What Is (Red Floor)

Mission of Burma - Ace of Hearts catalog reissues (Matador)

Teenagers - Reality Check (XL)

Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches) - Sixes and Sevens (Rough Trade)

DeVotchKa - A Mad And Faithful Telling (Anti-)

She & Him (M. Ward, Zoey Deschanel) - Volume 1 (Merge)

The Dodos - Visiter (Frenchkiss)

Sera Cahoone - Only As The Day Is Long (Sub Pop)

Fuck Buttons - Street Horrrsing (ATP)

Retribution Gospel Choir (members of Low) - Retribution Gospel Choir (Caldo Verde)

We Are Scientists - Brain Thrust Mastery (Virgin)

March 24

Guillemots - Red (Polydor - UK release)

March 25

Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Tra-La-La Band - 13 Blues for Thirteen Moons (Constellation)

Morrissey's Greatest Hits (Decca)

Under Byen - Siamesisk (Paper Bag)

De Navo Dahl - Move Every Muscle, Make Every Sound (Roadrunner)

April 1

Sun Kil Moon - April (Caldo Verde)

The Black Keys - Attack & Release (Nonesuch)

Moby - Last Night (Mute)

Willie Nelson - One Hell of a Ride box set (Legacy)

R.E.M. - Accelerate (Warner Bros.)

Yelle - POP-UP (Caroline)

Annuals - Wet Zoo (Red Ink)

Muse - C.R.A.A.P. (Warner Bros.)

April 8

Man Man - Rabbit Habits (Anti-)

Colin Meloy - Colin Meloy Sings Live (Kill Rock Stars)

> "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3

Breeders - Mountain Battles (4AD)

Animal Collective - Water Curses (Domino)

Neva Dinova - You May Already Be Dreaming (Saddle Creek)

Tapes 'N Mediocrity - Walk It Off (XL)

> "Hang Them All": mp3

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing (Polyvinyl)

> "Think I Wanna Die": mp3

Clinic - Do It (Domino)

Foals - Antidotes (Sub Pop)

Peter Moren (of Peter Bjorn and John) - The Last Tycoon (Quarterstick)

The Long Blondes - Couples (Rough Trade)

Spoon - Don't You Evah single (Merge)

The Explorer's Club - Do You Love Me 7" (Dead Oceans)

The Microphones - The Glow Pt. 2 (reissue - K Records)

Gnarls Barkley - The Odd Couple (Downtown/Atlantic) **out now

Duke Spirit - Neptune (Artist First)

April 15

M83 - Saturday = Youth (Mute)

Little Ones - Morning Tide (Astralwerks)

Plastic Constellations - We Appreciate You (Frenchkiss)

Supergrass - Diamond Hoo Ha (Astralwerks)

Roommate - We Were Enchanted (Plug Research)

Brian Jonestown Massacre - My Bloody Underground (A Recordings)

April 22

Flight of the Conchords - Flight of the Conchords (Sub Pop)

> "Ladies of the World": mp3

Replacements deluxe reissues, round one (Rhino)

Tokyo Police Club - Elephant Shell (Saddle Creek)

> "In a Cave": mp3

Love - Forever Changes reissue (Rhino)

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid (Fiction/Geffen)

Billy Bragg - Mr. Love & Justice (Anti-)

April 28

Tindersticks - The Hungry Saw (Beggars Banquet)



April 29

Dizzee Rascal - Maths + English (Def Jux - U.S. release)

Jamie Lidell - Jim (Warp)

Willie Nelson - #1s (Legacy)

Constantines - Kensington Heights (Arts & Crafts)

Boris - Smile (Southern Lord)

Hayden - In Field & Town (Fat Possum)

Carly Simon - This Kind of Love (Hear Music)

Bun B - Il Trill (Rap-A-Lot/Asylum)

Sarah McLachlan - Rarities, B-Sides and Other Stuff, Vol. 2 (Arista)

Lil Mama - VYP - Voice of the Young People (Jive)

The Supremes - Let The Music Play: Supremes Rarities 1960-1969 (Motown/Hip-O Select.com)

Santogold - Santogold

Robert Forster (ex-Go-Betweens) - The Evangelist (Yep Roc)

Awesome Color - Electric Aborigines (Ecstatic Peace)

> "Eyes of Light": mp3

May TBA

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Lie Down in the Light (Drag City)

May 5 (UK)

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan - Sunday At Devil Dirt (V2/Cooperative)

May 6

No Age - Nouns (Sub Pop)

> "Eraser": mp3

The Last Shadow Puppets (Arctic Monkeys) - The Age of the Understatement (Domino)

Pattern is Movement - All Together (Hometapes)

Meho Plaza - Meho Plaza (Better Looking)

May 13

Flying Lotus - TBD (Warp)

Death Cab For Cutie - Narrow Stairs (Atlantic)

The Old 97's - Blame It On Gravity (New West)

Instruments - Dark Småland (Orange Twin)

Quiet Village - Silent Movie (!K7)

May 19

Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (Universal/Spaceman - UK release)

May 20

Islands - Arm's Way (-Anti)

The Explorer's Club - Freedom Wind (Dead Oceans)

> "Do You Love Me?": mp3

Wedding Present - El Rey (Manifesto)

Scarlett Johansson - Anywhere I Lay My Head (Tom Waits covers)

French Kicks - Swimming (Vagrant)

> "Abandon": mp3

May 27

Broken Social Scene Presents...Brendan Canning (Arts & Crafts)

Mt. Eerie - Black Wooden Ceiling Opening EP (P.W. Elverum and Suns)

Midnight Juggernauts - Dystopia (reissue - Astralwerks)

Al Green - Lay It Down (Blue Note)

June 3

Weezer - Weezer/The Red Album (Interscope)

Ladytron - Velocifero (Nettwerk)

Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes (Sub Pop)

> "White Winter Hymnal": mp3

Spiritualized - Songs In A&E (U.S. release - Fontana International/Spaceman)

Shearwater - Rook (Matador)

> "Rooks": mp3

Aimee Mann - @#%&! Smilers (Superego)

Adem - Takes (Domino)

Sebadoh - Bubble and Scrape (Domino)

Radiohead - The Best of (EMI)

Essie Jain - The Inbetween (Ba Da Bing)

June 10

My Morning Jacket - Evil Urges (ATO)

Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III

The Beach Boys - U.S. Singles Collection - The Capitol Years (1962-1965) (Capitol/EMI)

June 17

My Brightest Diamond - A Thousand Shark's Teeth (Asthmatic Kitty)

> "Inside a Boy": mp3

Silver Jews - Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea (Drag City)

Coldplay - Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (Capitol)

Wolf Parade - At Mount Zoomer (Sub Pop)

> "Call It A Ritual": mp3

The Notwist - The Devil, You + Me (Domino)

> "Good Lies": mp3

June 24

The Watson Twins - Fire Songs (Vanguard)

Au - Verbs (Aagoo)

Paul Weller - 22 Dreams (Yep Roc)

Hercules & Love Affair - Hercules & Love Affair (Mute)

July 1

Earlimart - Hymn & Her (Majordomo)

Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson - Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson (Say Hey)

The Chap - Mega Breakfast (Ghostly International)

July 8

Ron Sexsmith - Exit Strategy of the Soul (Yep Roc)

Burial - DJ Kicks (!K7)

David Bowie - Live Santa Monica '72 Reissue (Virgin/EMI)

Abe Vigoda - Skeleton (PPM)

July 11

Patti Smith and Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine) - The Coral Sea (PASK)

July 15

The Hold Steady - Stay Positive (Vagrant)

July 22

Dr. Dog - Fate (Park The Van)

CSS - Donkey (Sub Pop)

Pas/Cal - Raised On Matthew, Mark, Luke & Laura

Lacktherof - Your Anchor (Barsuk)

Mogwai - Batcat EP (Matador)

Julie Doiron - Loneliest in the Morning (Jagjaguwar)

August 5

Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) - Conor Oberst (Merge)

The Faint - Fascination (Blank.wav)

Oneida - Preteen Weaponry (Jagjaguwar)

David Vandervelde - Waiting for the Sunshine (Secretly Canadian)

Ida - My Fair, My Dark EP (Polyvinyl)

Oxford Collapse - Bits (Sub Pop)

August 19

Stereolab - Chemical Chords (4AD)

Human Highway (Jim Guthrie and Nick Thorburn of Islands) - Moody Motorcycle (Secret City)

The Walkmen - You & Me (Gigantic)

The Stills - Oceans Will Rise (Arts & Crafts)

Lykke Li - Overrated Songwriter Nonsense No One Would Like If She Wasn't Photogenic (LL Records)



August 26

Zach Hill (Hella) - Astrological Straights (Ipecac)

Matthew Sweet - Sunshine Lies (Shout! Factory)

September 9

Okkervil River - The Stand Ins (Jagjaguwar)

Shaky Hands - Lunglight (Kill Rock Stars)

Bound Stems - The Family Afloat (Flameshovel)

Chad VanGaalen - Soft Airplane (Sub Pop)

The Broken West - Now or Heaven (Merge)

Calexico - Carried to Dust (Quarterstick)

The New Year - The New Year (Touch and Go)

September 16

Fujiya & Miyagi - Lightbulbs (Deaf Dumb and Blind)

September 23

The Week That Was - The Week That Was (Memphis Industries)

Mogwai - The Hawk Is Howling (Matador)

Max Richter - 24 Postcards in Full Color (Fat Cat)

TV on the Radio - Dear Science, (Interscope)

September 30

Vivian Girls - Vivian Girls (In The Red)

Mercury Rev - Snowflake Midnight (Yep Roc)

Dungen - 4 (Kemado)

Dressy Bessy - Holler and Stomp (Transdreamer)

October 7

Hauschka - Ferndorf (Fat Cat)

Deerhoof - Offend Maggie (Kill Rock Stars)

Margot & The Nuclear So and So's - Animal/Not Animal (Epic)

Lambchop - OH (ohio) (Merge)

Jay Reatard - Matador Singles '08 (Matador)

Mt. Eerie - Lost Wisdom (PW Elverum and Sun -- out now via his website)

Of Montreal - Skeletal Lamping (Polyvinyl)

October 14

Indian Jewelry - Free Gold (vinyl - Lovempump Unlimited)

Secret Machines - Secret Machines (TSM Recordings)

Minus Five - Indies Only (Yep Roc)

October 21

The Dears - Missles (Dangerbird)

Sea and Cake - Car Alarm (Thrill Jockey)

Parts & Labor - Receivers (Jagjaguwar)

White Hinterland - Luniculaire EP (Dead Oceans)

+/- (Plus/Minus) - Xs On Your Eyes (Absolutely Kosher)

October 28

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals - Cardinology (Lost HIghway)

Matthew Herbert - When There's Me And There's You (!K7)

Fight Bite - Emerald Eyes (self-released)

Deerhunter - Microcastle (Kranky)

Crystal Stilts - Alight of Night (Slumberland)

November 4

Megapuss (Devendra Banhart) - Surfing

Little Joy (dude from Strokes) - Little Joy

James Yorkston - When the Haar Rolls In

Johann Johannsson - Fordlandia

Frida Hyvonen - Silence is Wild (Secretly Canadian)

Cale Parks (Aloha) - Sparkface (Polyvinyl)

November 11

Denison Witmer - Carry The Weight (The Militia Group)

Au Revoir Simone - Migration (remixes - Our Secret Record Company)

The Smiths - The Sound of the Smiths (Rhino)

Love Is All - A Hundred Things Keep Me Up At Night (What's Your Rupture?)

November 18

Pavement - Brighten The Corners: Nicene Creedence Edition (Matador)

Max Tundra - Parallax Error Beheads You (Domino)

Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan - Sunday at Devil Dirt (V2)

Belle & Sebastian - The BBC Sessions (Matador)

November 25

Kanye West - 808s and Heartbreak

The Killers - Day and Age (Island)

The (International) Noise Conspiracy - Cross Of My Calling (Vagrant)

Kid Sister - Dream Date (Downtown)

December 2

Blackout Bleach - Skin of Evil (Soft Abuse)

The Decemberists - Always The Bridesmaid Vol. 3 (Jealous Butcher)

December 9

Cat Power - Dark End of the Street EP

***

Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more 2008 releases.