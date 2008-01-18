As long as Ryan Adams keeps posting ridiculous videos on YouTube

I'm going to keep posting them here. This one's an ode - albeit a heavy metal one - to a departed friend. Keep this up, Ryan, and you may have a Madonna-like film career on the horizon. Another one after the jump along with incredibly dubious news about his new record.

Adams says it's an "avdertisment [sic] for my new solo record "MAGICK" these are just clips." I can't tell if he's being serious or not - the clips sound real enough but they also sound like fucking Dave Matthews. What do you think, folks, is this legit?

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