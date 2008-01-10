Cuban Linx: Concrete Frequency folks up L.A., Eddie Vedder goes 'Into the Wild'

Howard Who? reviews last night's Concrete Frequency show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which featured such KCRW mainstays as Sondre Lerche and Inara George of the Bird and the Bee.

I Am Fuel, You Are Friends has Eddie Vedder's (almost typed Eddie Van Halen there, phew) demos for the Into the Wild soundtrack. Unfortunately I missed out on that one during my December movie binge, but I enjoyed the book back in the day. Anybody see it?

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