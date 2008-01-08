Cuban Linx: You guys are reading Kanye's blog, right?



This is the world I want to live in.

Just checking. In other very serious news, McLovin is off having real-life underage beers in Brooklyn, No Country For Old Men correctly won Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globes have been cancelled, and EW.com's Marc Bernadin wonders if the writer's strike means people might actually talk about comics again at this year's Comic-Con.

Update: The Marty Crandall domestic abuse case has been thrown out due to "insufficient evidence." On the downside, dude's going to have to start getting used to living the celibate life.

***

Cuban Linx: All the news that's fit to blog, Click below for more.