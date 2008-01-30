Live: Au Revoir Simone @ The Troubadour, 1.25.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Au Revoir Simone - which should really rename itself Casiotone for the Painfully Adorable already and get it over with - is a keyboard-toting Williamsburg indie-pop trio. The Pipettes for sad dudes, basically. While the ladies could've used a little of their more rambunctious U.K .counterparts' high-flying harmonies, their set was as exuberant as downtempo synth-balladry (and a Bowie cover) gets.

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