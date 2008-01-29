Live: Princeton @ The Troubadour, 1.25.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Princeton, like the National, are a veritable band of brothers: Jesse and Matt Kivel are the core of the trio. And like recent Critical Backlash targets Vampire Weekend, they rock polos and khakis in the face (and torso, and legs) of their metropolitan home's ongoing American Apparel fixation. Fortunately, Princeton are our preps and I, for one, will take Los Angeles twee over Upper West Side Soweto any day. Especially when the still-unsigned fellas are opening for Brooklyn twee princesses Au Revoir Simone, as they did at last Friday's show. More photos after the jump.

Princeton - "The Indifference Curve": mp3

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.