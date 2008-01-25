Live Recordings: Joanna Newsom - "Esame"



Photo by David Greenwald

I don't know how long this one's been floating around, but it's never too late for a new Joanna Newsom song. Record last September at the Royal Albert Hall, "Esame" (a working title) is another fluttering Ys-style ode, one as good as anything on that already-classic record.

Joanna Newsom - "Esame": mp3

Previously: Live: Joanna Newsom and Bill Callahan at the El Rey, 11.30.06

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live Bootlegs, demos and rarities.