Live: The Wrens @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 11.10.06



All photos by David Greenwald

Basically the best show ever. But just like the first time I saw them, the Wrens skipped career highlight "I've Made Enough Friends." That's not all: It's been five years since the band reclaimed its deserved place in the indie rock hierarchy with The Meadowlands, but we're heard little new material since. Put out another album before we forget about you again, fellas.

Madness.

The Wrens - "I've Made Enough Friends": mp3

Previously: The Wrens at UCLA's Bruin Plaza, February 2004

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