New Clientele: "Girl From Somewhere"



Photo by David Greenwald

Like most Clientele songs, "Girl From Somewhere" - a b-side from the digital "Bookshop Casanova" single - talks about "faces in the trees" and relies on echoing electric guitars, though it does unexpectedly drop into waltz time. And like most Clientele songs, it's fantastic. (Via Pitchfork)

The Clientele - "Girl From Somewhere": stream on MySpace

Previously: Live: The Clientele at the Knitting Factory

Video: Bookshop Casanova

Best of 2007: Top 40 Albums of the Year

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