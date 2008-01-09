New Music: Evangelicals - "Skeleton Man"



Photo by Matthew Isaac

It's already been a year and a half since Evangelicals dropped So Gone, their Clap Your Hands Say Yeah-get-stoned-and-listen-to-Peter-Gabriel debut, but it feels like only yesterday - maybe because I was late to the party and stumbled on the disc around list-making time. The new stuff is even loopier, an orgy of textural shifts, '80s influences and noodling guitars that echo their Dead Oceans label mates, Citay. That said, The Evening Descends single "Skeleton Man" divides its mess into neat little segments, blowing your mind one lobe at a time.

Evangelicals - "Skeleton Man": mp3

(The Evening Descends is due 1/22 on Dead Oceans)

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