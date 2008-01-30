On Tour: Destroyer

With the full fury of the Rubies band - now the permanent Destroyer lineup - behind him, Dan Bejar will be laying waste to America in support of March release Trouble in Dreams. Another Destroyer album, another Rawkblog album of the year? Place your bets now. The band will crush the life out of Los Angeles with guitar solos and postmodern lyrics at the Troubadour (!!!) on May 19. If you're not sold already, get a taste of the live show via this excellent radio session.

Destroyer - "Foam Hands": mp3

Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

03-14 Austin, TX - The Parish (SXSW)

04-16 Minneapolis, MN - 400 Bar *

04-17 Chicago, IL - Logan Square Auditorium *

04-18 Detroit, MI - Pike Room *

04-19 Toronto, Ontario - Lee's Palace *

04-20 Montreal, Quebec - Club Lambi *

04-22 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg ^*

04-23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^*

04-24 Philadelphia, PA - North Star Bar ^

04-25 Washington, DC - The Black Cat ^

04-26 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle ^

04-27 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^

04-28 Atlanta, GA - The Earl ^

04-29 Nashville, TN - The Mercy Lounge ^

04-30 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

05-01 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar ^

05-02 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room ^

05-03 Denver, CO - The Walnut Room ^

05-13 Edmonton, Alberta - Starlight $

05-14 Calgary, Alberta - #1 Royal Canadian Legion Hall $

05-16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge $

05-18 Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room $

05-19 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour $

05-20 San Diego, CA - Casbah $

05-21 San Francisco, CA - Independent $

05-23 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater $

05-31 Vancouver, British Columbia - The Commodore * with Colossal Yes

^ with Andre Ethier

$ with Devon Williams

Previously: Destroyer - Live at CBC Radio, 4.10.06

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