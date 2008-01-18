On Tour: Evangelicals and Headlights



Headlights / photo courtesy of Justine Bursoni

I've already blogged about the proggy weirdness of the great new Evangelicals record. Headlights' latest, a flurry of lo-fi pop that recalls the Shins and Rogue Wave on their better days, is worth your while as well. The pair will shine down on Los Angeles on March 19 at the Silverlake Lounge.

Evangelicals - "Skeleton Man": mp3

Headlights - "Cherry Tulips": mp3

Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

2/15 Columbia, MO Mojo's

2/16 Lexington, KY The Icehouse

2/17 Nashville, TN The End

2/18 Athens, GA Caledonia Lounge

2/19 Mt. Pleasant, SC Village Tavern

2/20 Norfolk, VA The Boot

2/21 Arlington, VA IOTA

2/24 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

2/25 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

2/26 Hamden, CT The Space

2/27 Cambridge, MA Middle East

2/28 Princeton, NJ Terrace Club

2/29 Brooklyn, NY Union Hall

3/01 Buffalo, NY Mohawk Place

3/02 Toronto, ON El Mocambo

3/03 Cleveland, OH Beachland Tavern

3/04 Bloomington, IN Waldron Arts

3/06 Urbana, IL Canopy Club

3/07 Chicago, IL Schubas

3/08 St. Louis, MO Billiken Club

3/09 Springfield, MO Randy Bacon

3/10 Norman, OK Opolis

3/11 Dallas, TX The Cavern

3/12 - 3/15 Austin, TX SXSW

3/17 Tucson, AZ Plush

3/19 Los Angeles, CA Silverlake Lounge

3/20 Visalia, CA Howie's and Sons Pizza

3/21 San Francisco, CA Hemlock Tavern

3/22 Portland, OR TBA

3/23 Seattle, WA Nectar's

3/24 Missoula, MT The Badlander

3/26 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

3/27 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

3/28 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

3/29 Minneapolis, MN Nomad World Pub

3/30 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

3/31 Dekalb, IL The House Cafe

4/02 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

4/03 Iowa City, IA The Mill

4/04 Lake Forest, IL The Chapel

4/05 Beloit, WI C-Haus

Previously: New Music: Evangelicals - "Skeleton Man"

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