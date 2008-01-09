On Tour: Vampire Weekend



Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

First a video, then a tour! What's next, a self-titled debut? The garlic-fearing Ivy Leaguers will be in Los Angeles to suck the blood of naive young UCLA freshman on March 20. (Dates via P4k)



Vampire Weekend - "Oxford Comma": mp3

Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

01-17 London, England - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen

01-29 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

01-30 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

01-31 San Francisco, CA - Popscene

02-06 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

02-07 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

02-08 Williamstown, MA - Williams College Currier Ballroom

02-09 Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts

02-11 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern

02-13 Cincinnati, OH - The Gypsy Hut

02-14 Columbus, OH - Wexner Center

02-15 Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Musem

03-06 Orlando, FL - The Social *

03-07 South Florida Everglades, FL - Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation (Langerado)

03-08 St. Augustine, FL - Café Eleven *

03-09 Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

03-10 Birmingham, AL - The Bottletree *

03-19 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

03-20 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

03-22 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

03-23 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

03-25 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

03-26 Seattle, WA - Neumos

03-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Richards on Richards

^ with Aa, Plastic Little

* with The Walkmen