On Tour: Vampire Weekend
Photo by David Greenwald (more here)
First a video, then a tour! What's next, a self-titled debut? The garlic-fearing Ivy Leaguers will be in Los Angeles to suck the blood of naive young UCLA freshman on March 20. (Dates via P4k)
Vampire Weekend - "Oxford Comma": mp3
Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
01-17 London, England - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen
01-29 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
01-30 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^
01-31 San Francisco, CA - Popscene
02-06 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
02-07 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
02-08 Williamstown, MA - Williams College Currier Ballroom
02-09 Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts
02-11 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern
02-13 Cincinnati, OH - The Gypsy Hut
02-14 Columbus, OH - Wexner Center
02-15 Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Musem
03-06 Orlando, FL - The Social *
03-07 South Florida Everglades, FL - Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation (Langerado)
03-08 St. Augustine, FL - Café Eleven *
03-09 Atlanta, GA - The Earl *
03-10 Birmingham, AL - The Bottletree *
03-19 San Diego, CA - The Casbah
03-20 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
03-22 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
03-23 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop
03-25 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
03-26 Seattle, WA - Neumos
03-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Richards on Richards
^ with Aa, Plastic Little
* with The Walkmen
Previously:
Video: Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk"
Live: Vampire Weekend at Columbia University, 9.01.07
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Click below for more Tour Dates.