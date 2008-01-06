The Shins' Marty Crandall Arrested



Photo by David Greenwald

Marty Crandall (above right), guitarist and keyboardist for Oregon-based rockers the Shins, is in a Sacramento jail after being arrested on felony charges of domestic violence and "corporal injury."

Crandall was taken into custody January 4, on a road-trip stop between Albuquerque and Portland. Elyse Sewell, Crandall's ex-girlfriend and a former America's Top Model contestant, alleges on her LiveJournal blog that Crandall "got shitfaced and roughed me up in a Sacramento hotel. I escaped from the room through a blitzkrieg of violence and talked to hotel security, who called the fuzz."

Sewell, a New Mexico native, was also booked, but has since been released. She plans to remain in Sacramento for several days awaiting a court date.

The Shins' latest album, 2007's Sub Pop records release Wincing the Night Away, sold 118,000 copies in its first week – the best first week sales ever for a Sub Pop artist. The record recently garnered a Grammy nomination for best alternative music album.

Crandall's bail is set at $25,000. In the meantime, the 32-year-old musician will be wincing the nights away at the Sacramento County Main Jail.





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