Tour Dates: Boredoms

The enigmatic Japanese psych-rockers - who organized perhaps the biggest drum circle ever in New York over the summer - will be in Los Angeles in March at the venerable Henry Fonda. Expect madness. (Dates via P4k)

03-15 San Diego, CA - Canes

03-16 Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theater

03-18 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore Auditorium (in the round)

03-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03-21 Seattle, WA - Neumos

03-25 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue (in the round)

03-26 Chicago, IL - Logan Square Auditorium

03-29 Boston, MA - Paradise

03-30 New York, NY - Terminal 5 (in the round)

04-02 Philadelphia, PA - Starlight Ballroom

04-03 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

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