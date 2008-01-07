Video: Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk"

More like B- Punk, but who's grading? The critics have been all over this band and their supposed Paul Simon-aping, but "A-Punk" nods more in the direction of the nonexistent album Hot Hot Heat: The Prepubescent Years than it does Graceland. Still, if you missed your morning latte this should get you nice and jittery. Vampire Weekend's self-titled debut is out 1/29 on XL.

Previously: Live: Vampire Weekend at Columbia University, 9.01.07

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