Who Should Play Coachella 2008?

In what's become an annual tradition, the fake Coachella posters have started hitting the Internet. This one's an obvious dupe: No Doubt headlines while My Bloody Valentine plays second fiddle to Radiohead? Okay, that part's believable. It's not a bad lineup, though: If Animal Collective, Broken Social Scene, Okkervil River, Jens Lekman and '90s icons of my childhood Third Eye Blind all really play Day 2, I'm there with bells on - not to mention the one and only Kelly. What do you think, Rawkbloggers? Would you drop $250 for the likes of Partyshank and Austin TV?

Radiohead - "Jigsaw Falling Into Place": mp3

My Bloody Valentine - "Only Shallow": mp3

Previously: Live: Coachella 2006 Day 1, Day 2

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