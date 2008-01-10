You Keep Your Rolling Stones Records



Photo courtesy of James Hamilton

Sometimes I wonder if Wes Anderson just makes movies so he can soundtrack them. Each of his films is full of obscure classics dredged from vinyl bins and forgotten underground scenes, songs like Nico's "These Days" and, on last year's The Darjeeling Limited, Peter Starstedt's "Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)." The song plays a central role in the film and its accompanying prologue, Hotel Chevalier, and presents the same shambling, tuneful folk-rock that Anderson seems endlessly obsessed with (the Kinks, anyone?). While a great tune, it's a little postmodern even for the painfully self-aware director, referencing the Rolling Stones - another Anderson favorite, who appear later in Darjeeling with "Play With Fire."

Peter Starstedt - "Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)": mp3

Previously: Deeper Into Movies: The Darjeeling Limited

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