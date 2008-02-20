20 Love Poems and a Song of Despair



Go see this movie

Thanks for the idea, Pablo Neruda. Happy Valentine's Day, folks.

20 Love Poems:

Stevie Wonder - "My Cherie Amour": mp3

Jon Brion - "Meaningless": mp3

Neil Young - "Harvest Moon": mp3

The Microphones - "As Good As It Got (live)": mp3

Bob Dylan - "I Want You": mp3

Pavement - "Gold Soundz": mp3

The Softies - "It's Love": mp3

Ryan Adams - "Hey There Mrs. Lovely": mp3

Nick Drake - "Northern Sky": mp3

The Pipettes - "Tell Me What You Want": mp3

The Beatles - "I Will": mp3

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass - "This Guy's In Love": mp3

Badly Drawn Boy - "Magic in the Air": mp3

Al Green - "Let's Stay Together": mp3

Simon & Garfunkel - "For Emily, Wherever I May Find Her": mp3

The Righteous Brothers - "Unchained Melody": mp3

Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello - "I'll Never Fall In Love Again": mp3

Luna - "Dear Diary": mp3

Spoon - "Anything You Want": mp3

The Cranberries - "Linger": mp3

The Song of Despair:

Ben Folds Five - "Song for the Dumped": mp3

Previously: The Top 10 Best Break-Up Albums

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