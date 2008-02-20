20 Love Poems and a Song of Despair
Go see this movie
Thanks for the idea, Pablo Neruda. Happy Valentine's Day, folks.
20 Love Poems:
Stevie Wonder - "My Cherie Amour": mp3
Jon Brion - "Meaningless": mp3
Neil Young - "Harvest Moon": mp3
The Microphones - "As Good As It Got (live)": mp3
Bob Dylan - "I Want You": mp3
Pavement - "Gold Soundz": mp3
The Softies - "It's Love": mp3
Ryan Adams - "Hey There Mrs. Lovely": mp3
Nick Drake - "Northern Sky": mp3
The Pipettes - "Tell Me What You Want": mp3
The Beatles - "I Will": mp3
Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass - "This Guy's In Love": mp3
Badly Drawn Boy - "Magic in the Air": mp3
Al Green - "Let's Stay Together": mp3
Simon & Garfunkel - "For Emily, Wherever I May Find Her": mp3
The Righteous Brothers - "Unchained Melody": mp3
Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello - "I'll Never Fall In Love Again": mp3
Luna - "Dear Diary": mp3
Spoon - "Anything You Want": mp3
The Cranberries - "Linger": mp3
The Song of Despair:
Ben Folds Five - "Song for the Dumped": mp3
Previously: The Top 10 Best Break-Up Albums
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