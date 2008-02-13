Cuban Linx 2/13/08

Have Isaac Hayes serenade your significant other on Valentine's Day - no, really.

Gawker analyzes the effect the end of Polaroid film will have on hipsterdom.

Jazz historian and arguable greatest basketball player of all time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar weighs in on the merits of Herbie Hancock's Grammy-winning album of the year, River: The Joni Letters.

Neutral Milk Hotel's unfuckwithable classic, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, turns 10 this week. Hasn't aged a day -- listen to "King of Carrot Flowers" and see if you can take Panda Bear seriously afterward. Celebrate with a 1998 Jeff Mangum radio session over at An Aquarium Drunkard.