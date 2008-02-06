Cuban Linx: Arrested Development - The Movie, Michael Jackson at the Grammys



Jason Bateman embraces his inner rock star in Juno / photo by Doane Gregory

Michael Bluth (Juno star Jason Bateman) himself has confirmed that talks have started on a post-strike Arrested Development movie. "Our fingers are crossed" he tells E! I'll cross mine, too. And my toes. Of course, the real question is when Clark and Michael are getting their own feature.

Michael Jackson will make an appearance at the Grammys to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Thriller. He will not be performing. Luckily, I'll be busy watching my Arrested Development DVDs.

Michael Jackson - "Rock With You": mp3

(I'd post some Thriller but I'm trying not to get sued.)

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