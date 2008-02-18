Cuban Linx: Interviews with the Constantines, Thao Nguyen

Ground Control has a great interview with the Constantines, in which singer Bryan Webb talks about recording a duet with Feist (!) and getting back to a riff-heavy sound after the more melodic Tournament of Heights. I'm glad they did - forthcoming April release Kensington Heights is another monster in the vein of Shine a Light and the band's s/t, if one that's more Nebraska-influenced and whiskey-soaked.

You Ain't No Picasso asks recent Rawkblog First Look pick Thao Nguyen about her first time. No, not that first time.