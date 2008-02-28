Live: Colourmusic @ The Echo, Los Angeles, 2.28.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Opening for British Sea Power, Colourmusic interspersed moments of Elephant 6-worthy pop bliss with a grab-bag of gimmicky bullshit: matching white track suits, an inter-song voice-over that noted the band's Graceland influence (to which, thankfully, no one in the audience responded "Vampire Weekend!" Cheers, L.A.), and ADD-addled songs seemingly tailor-made for the next SpongeBob SquarePants soundtrack -- not the Echo Park hipster set. At least they were coordinated. More photos after the jump.

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