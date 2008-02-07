Live Recordings: The Smiths - The Complete Peel Sessions

If I haven't made it clear, I've become quite the fan of the Smiths in the last few months. Morrissey's melodramatic vibrato, Johnny Marr's ultra-melodic guitar lines, the band's firm grasp of 1980s moodiness... I was born too late to appreciate them in their prime, but thanks to this compilation of the band's sessions on the John Peel show (spanning 1983-1986), not too late to feel like I was there. Even if I was a fetus. Don't miss the acoustic version of "Back to the Old House," a track good (and sad) enough to render most of the Sarah Records discography moot. Jamz after the jump.

The Smiths - The Complete Peel Sessions

1. Reel Around the Fountain: mp3

2. What Difference Does It Make?: mp3

3. Handsome Devil: mp3

4. Miserable Lie: mp3

5. This Charming Man: mp3

6. Still Ill: mp3

7. Back to the Old House: mp3

8. This Night Has Opened My Eyes: mp3

9. Rusholme Ruffians: mp3

10. Nowhere Fast: mp3

11. William It Was Really Nothing: mp3

12. Is It Really So Strange: mp3

13. Sweet and Tender Hooligan: mp3

14. London: mp3

15. Half a Person: mp3

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