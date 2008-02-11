Los Angeles Show Calendar: February 2008



Photo by gguillaumee

We're back. As usual, this is far from a complete listing -- it's just the shows I personally recommend. My can't-miss gigs for this month (read: the ones I can afford and/or get press tix for) are St. Vincent at the Echo, Liars and No Age at the El Rey, and British Sea Power at Spaceland. If you're going to the free Kimya Dawson set at Amoeba, plan on getting there early: it'll be Oscar weekend in L.A. and Juno fever will be hot enough to break thermometers.

Tuesday, 2/12 - Rufus Wainwright @ The Wiltern

Thursday, 2/14 - Brian Wilson, Kris Kristofferson and Was Not Was @ The Orpheum

Friday, 2/15 - Siouxsie Sioux and Rasputina @ The Henry Fonda -- I hear Carman's giving away free tickets to this on his radio show.

Friday, 2/15 - St. Vincent and Foreign Born @ The Echo

> "Marry Me": mp3

Tuesday, 2/19 - Keren Ann, Dean & Britta and Sara Lov @ The El Rey

Thursday, 2/21 - Pinback and MC Chris @ The Avalon Hollywood

Friday, 2/22 - Kimya Dawson @ Amoeba Music

Friday, 2/22 - Liars and No Age @ The El Rey

> "Plaster Casts of Everything": mp3

Tuesday, 2/26 - The Helio Sequence with Builders and the Butchers @ Spaceland

Tuesday 2/26 - Jay Farrar (Son Volt) and Illinois @ The Troubadour

Wednesday 2/27 - British Sea Power with Colour Music @ The Echo

Thursday 2/28 - British Sea Power with Colour Music @ Spaceland

> "No Lucifer": mp3

Friday, 2/29 - Cat Power @ The Wiltern

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