New Music: Neko Case - "Blue Blue Baby" (live)



Photo by Dennis Kleiman

Can't embed this, unfortunately, but peep YouTube to hear a live performance of the tentatively-titled "Blue Blue Baby." It's classic Case, mining the same country-noir vein that spoke to 2006's Fox Confessor Brings the Flood. According to her website, the sometime-New Pornographer has "almost finished writing her next album." Here's a jam from the last one.

Neko Case - "The Needle Touched Down": mp3

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