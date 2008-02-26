Today/Tonight in Los Angeles: Sunny Day Sets Fire, British Sea Power

The EP release party for psych-rockers Sunny Day Sets Fire is tonight at the difficult-to-Google The Bar in Hollywood (5851 W. Sunset Blvd) and will feature DJ sets from No Age and the Mae Shi. I'll be there drinking Vitamin Water and bumping to 50 Cent.



Sunny Day Sets Fire - "Stranger": mp3

My dudes British Sea Power are going to be playing live on the Automatic Stapler show on UCLAradio.com today at 4:45 P.M. BSP will be at the Echo on Wednesday and Spaceland on Thursday - I'll be at at least one of those shows, probably both, depending on how much I like rock music this week.