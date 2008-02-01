Tour Dates: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists



Colin Meloy at Kerckhoff Grand Salon, 2005 - photo by David Greenwald

Los Angeles, he's ours: Colin Meloy's solo tour will see lead Decemberist return to his old stomping grounds at the Henry Fonda Theatre on April 28, where I saw the full band play back in 2005. At this rate, next time he'll play the Hollywood Bowl all by his lonesome. In keeping with past tradition, Meloy will have a tour-only covers EP in tow. This time it's on soul legend Sam Cooke, a decidedly different voice for the nasal troubadour to attempt. Ironically enough, the paler-than-thou Decemberists were one of the few groups (along with the sissier-than-thou Shins) praised in Sasha Frere-Jones' race-baiting New Yorker article A Paler Shade of White which castigated indie rock for shying away from black influences. ("Other flagship indie bands—the Fiery Furnaces, the Decemberists, the Shins—occasionally produce memorable hooks and moments of inspired juxtaposition," he noted.) Will the EP see Meloy unveiling his secret R&B influences to the beat of syncopated drums? Doubtful, but there's always a chance a change is gonna come.

Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

04-07 Austin, TX - La Zona Rosa

04-08 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

04-10 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

04-11 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

04-12 Charlottesville, VA - The Satellite Ballroom

04-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

04-15 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

04-16 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

04-17 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

04-21 Chicago, IL - Park West

04-22 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

04-23 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theater

04-25 Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

04-26 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

04-28 Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

04-29 Santa Cruz, CA - The Rio Theatre

04-30 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

05-02 Seattle, WA - Showbox

05-03 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Previously: Colin Meloy - Live at Kerckhoff Grand Salon, 1.18.05

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