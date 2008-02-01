Tour Dates: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists
Colin Meloy at Kerckhoff Grand Salon, 2005 - photo by David Greenwald
Los Angeles, he's ours: Colin Meloy's solo tour will see lead Decemberist return to his old stomping grounds at the Henry Fonda Theatre on April 28, where I saw the full band play back in 2005. At this rate, next time he'll play the Hollywood Bowl all by his lonesome. In keeping with past tradition, Meloy will have a tour-only covers EP in tow. This time it's on soul legend Sam Cooke, a decidedly different voice for the nasal troubadour to attempt. Ironically enough, the paler-than-thou Decemberists were one of the few groups (along with the sissier-than-thou Shins) praised in Sasha Frere-Jones' race-baiting New Yorker article A Paler Shade of White which castigated indie rock for shying away from black influences. ("Other flagship indie bands—the Fiery Furnaces, the Decemberists, the Shins—occasionally produce memorable hooks and moments of inspired juxtaposition," he noted.) Will the EP see Meloy unveiling his secret R&B influences to the beat of syncopated drums? Doubtful, but there's always a chance a change is gonna come.
Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
04-07 Austin, TX - La Zona Rosa
04-08 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
04-10 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
04-11 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
04-12 Charlottesville, VA - The Satellite Ballroom
04-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
04-15 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
04-16 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
04-17 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
04-21 Chicago, IL - Park West
04-22 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
04-23 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theater
04-25 Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
04-26 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
04-28 Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre
04-29 Santa Cruz, CA - The Rio Theatre
04-30 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
05-02 Seattle, WA - Showbox
05-03 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Previously: Colin Meloy - Live at Kerckhoff Grand Salon, 1.18.05
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