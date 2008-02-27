Tour Dates: El Perro Del Mar

I'm not so hot on her new one, but the above song ("God Knows (You Gotta Give To Get)") by pal-of-Jens El Perro Del Mar still slays. The dog of the sea will be in Los Angeles on May 19 at the El Rey. (Lekman's on tour, too - He'll be at the Henry Fonda on 3/21.) Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

May 06 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

May 07 New York, NY @ Joe's Pub

May 08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 09 Boston, MA @ Middle East

May 10 Montreal, QUE @ Lambi

May 11 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

May 12 Chicago, IL @ Shuba's

May 14 Vancouver, BC @ Red Room

May 15 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

May 16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

May 18 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's

May 19 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

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Click below for more Tour Dates.

