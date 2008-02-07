Usher's "Love In This Club" rips off Garage Band



Go ahead dude, laugh it up.

For shame, Polow da Don! I guess it's not so much a rip-off as it is an argument to buy a Mac: Now even the producer behind "Glamorous" and "Throw Some D's" can make his own DIY EZ-jams with prepackaged Apple software loops. Wonder how much Ush paid for this beat? Listen to "Love In This Club," below, and tell me if it sounds any different than this Garage Band sample loop from Hipinion user Blue Movers. Then you can tell me if it sounds like a bad Timbaland outtake, but I digress.

Usher - "Love In This Club": mp3

Blue Movers - Garage Band Song: mp3

(Usher's title-TBA fifth album is due this spring on Zomba)



