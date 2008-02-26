Video: Headlights - "Cherry Tulips"

As previously reported, Headlights - or, as I like to call them, Stoned Rogue Wave - are on tour with fellow probable pot lovers Evangelicals. They'll play the Silverlake Lounge on March 19; their latest full-length, Some Racing, Some Stopping, dropped last week on Polyvinyl. In the Bizarre Coincidences Dept., I was listening to the title track the other day while narrowly avoiding a pretty intense car accident on the 101 in which there was, yes, some racing, some stopping and some busted fenders.

Headlights - "Cherry Tulips": mp3