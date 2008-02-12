Video: Hillary Clinton Targets Hipster Vote

I've been blogging a wee bit about my dude Obama lately, so in the spirit of unbiased journalism, here's a pretty great Hillary ad. Although somebody probably should've told her that guitar solos went out of style around the same time as pantsuits. Is the band supposed to be Rilo Kiley or is that just me? And do they sell that polo at American Apparel? Sorry for all the polo talk today, folks -- I've been listening to Vampire Weekend.

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