Video: Mystery Jets ft. Laura Marling - "Young Love"

This is a nice enough song - a slice of early Beatles pop as played by four schlubs with bad haircuts - but skip to the 2:05 mark for a sublime vocal appearance by Laura Marling. The 18-year-old Brit's debut album, Alas I Cannot Swim, is an earthy, compelling mix of '70s folk and the influence of more modern songstresses - Beth Orton and Fiona Apple come to mind. The New Yorker's Sasha Frere-Jones thinks she's the next Feist. I hope he's right. (Via Stereogum)