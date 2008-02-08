Woody Allen Making Best Movie Ever

Oh to be a respected director: if the Woodman's total hard-on for Scarlett Johansson wasn't obvious enough ("[She is] so beautiful and so sexy and so gifted," he gushed recently), the New York Post (via Slashfilm) is reporting that the forthcoming Allen-helmed Vicky Cristina Barcelona will feature the buxom actress having a "steamy lesbian sex scene with Penelope Cruz." Strangely, the Aging Director Wish Fulfillment Tour will also include the lovely ladies enjoying a threesome with Javier Bardem of No Boners For Old Men, but we'll take what we can get, eh fellas?

In other Johansson news, her Tom Waits covers album, Anywhere I Lay My Head, is due May 6. She also appears in Will.I.Am's Obama-backing "Yes We Can" music video, which you can peep after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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