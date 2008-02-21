X-Men Film Franchise To Get Even Worse

I know what you're thinking: impossible! But according to Billboard, none other than miraculously bad rapper (and pretty okay producer) Will.i.am will star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as Wraith, a mutant who can turn himself translucent. I hope that means we won't see much of him. In happier news, actors have been cast for Sabretooth, Deadpool(!) and Gambit(!!), the latter of whom has nothing to do with the comic book Wolverine's origins whatsoever. Then again, neither does Deadpool, and at this point the X-Men franchise - comics and film alike - is such a clusterfuck that I'll be happy as long as there's a halfway decent fight scene.